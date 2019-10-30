The Rough Riders’ Dynamic Duo Wasn’t Built in One Day

The Rough Riders' Dynamic Duo Has Been Years in the Making

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Roosevelt Rough Riders finished atop of the 11 “AAA” standings, with only one lose on their record, and a lot it had to do with their dynamic duo.

Brady Dannenbring and Tyler Feldkamp have been on the same wave length all year long, and helped the rough riders average over 40 points a game this season.

With their chemistry they have become one of the best duos in South Dakota high school football

Roosevelt’s Head Coach Kim Nelson says their connection is one that is built on hard-work and dedication.

“Those two guys spend a lot of time together after practice,” said Nelson. “Almost every night they stay in throw for 15-20 minutes after everybody else is done. It wasn’t my idea. Brady just says ‘I’ll take the balls coach.’ And he and Tyler go off on the practice field.”

We get to see this duo in action again on Thursday as they take on Watertown in the first round of the playoffs.