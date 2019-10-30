Vacant, For Sale Home Catches Fire

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were called to a structure fire just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday at 1713 S Van Eps Avenue after a passerby heard smoke detectors sounding and reported the fire to 911.

First arriving units reported smoke showing from the one story home.

The house was vacant and currently for sale.

The fire in the basement burned a hole in the living room floor. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

It took crews 15 minutes to put the fire out.

The cause is currently under investigation.