Authorities: Child, Adult Killed in Wagner House Explosion

WAGNER, S.D. – Authorities have confirmed that an adult and a child were killed in a home explosion on Wednesday.

Authorities say the explosion happened at Wagner North Housing on tribal land, about a mile north of Wagner city limits. Authorities are suspecting a propane leak but have not yet confirmed the cause.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.

