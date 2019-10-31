Daylight Savings Time: Tips for a Restful Nights Sleep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Daylight Saving Time is right around the corner and that means some sleep changes are on the way.

We will all be setting the clocks back an hour on Saturday night, which for some could mean an extra hour of sleep.

Although it may seem easier to gain an hour, Doctors say it still takes about three to five days for the body’s internal clock to adjust. They recommend a gradual change to help.

So, instead of going to bed an hour later, go to bed 20 minutes later each night.

“Daylight Savings Time, going in and out is known to cause sleep disruption and that usually means you’re sleeping less but the qualities of sleep are worse where you have more interruptions at night,” said Dr. Fady Jamous, with Avera.

Doctors also suggest staying away from electronics at night, making sure you have enough time in bed and cutting down on caffeine.