FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 PLAYOFFS!

Highlights From 13 Postseason Games In South Dakota!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After four classes began their playoff pushes last week, South Dakota’s largest schools opened postseason play on Halloween, with some higher seeds finding out that their championship dreams were merely tricks!

Click on the video viewer for all the results and FUN featuring (a lucky) 13 playoff games:

-Watertown @ Roosevelt

-Washington @ Lincoln

-RC Stevens @ Brandon Valley

-Harrisburg @ O’Gorman

-Mitchell @ Sturgis

-Tri-Valley @ Tea

-West Central @ Dell Rapids

-Dakota Valley @ Canton

-Madison @ Lennox

-Mount Vernon/Plankinton @ Webster

-Platte-Geddes @ Viborg-Hurley

-Herreid/Selby @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary (@Chester)

-Irene/Wakonda @ Colman-Egan