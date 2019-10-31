Local Photographer, Artist Team Together for ‘Prairie Majesty Art Show’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A local photography and artist are sharing the beauty of rural South Dakota during an exhibit at Piper Arts in Sioux Falls.

The Prairie Majesty Art Show features Paul Schiller’s photographs from all across South Dakota including the Black Hills, Badlands, and Sioux Falls. Schiller’s photographs are sold to people all over the country, sharing the majesty of the state.

Painter Josh Spies usually features wildlife but he was inspired by Schiller’s work and recreated a few of his photographs using charcoal.

Together, they’ve put together an exhibit that captures the grandeur of the upper midwest.

“My whole quest in taking pictures of South Dakota is to dispel the myth that South Dakota is dull, flat, boring and unappealing, and I’m going to prove to many, many people that’s just not the case. We have some remarkable scenery out here,” said Schiller.

All the pieces are on sale but can’t be taken home until after the exhibit closes on November 30.