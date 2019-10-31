Scoreboard Thursday, October 31st

Scores for Thursday, October 31, 2019
Zach Borg,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31ST, 2019
H.S. Football
Class 9AA
Quarterfinal

Bon Homme 55, Jones County/White River 0

Deuel 44, Baltic 20

Lemmon/McIntosh 46, Hamlin 30

Viborg-Hurley 66, Platte-Geddes 20

Class 9A
Quarterfinal

Britton-Hecla 48, Burke 6

Canistota-Freeman 44, Wall 13

Gregory 28, Howard 22

Sully Buttes 22, Warner 14

Class 9B
Quarterfinal

Colman-Egan 52, Irene-Wakonda 0

Harding County 38, Kadoka Area 26

Herreid/Selby Area 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Scotland 0

Class 11AAA
Quarterfinal

Brandon Valley 52, Rapid City Stevens 21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24, Harrisburg 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Watertown 14

Sioux Falls Washington 21, Sioux Falls Lincoln 6

Class 11AA
Quarterfinal

Brookings 52, Douglas 13

Huron 21, Yankton 6

Mitchell 35, Sturgis Brown 28

Pierre 103, Spearfish 0

Class 11A
Quarterfinal

Canton 50, Dakota Valley 6

Lennox 35, Madison 33

Tea Area 49, Tri-Valley 6

West Central 16, Dell Rapids 13

Class 11B
Quarterfinal

Bridgewater-Emery 33, Sioux Valley 0

McCook Central/Montrose 37, Mobridge-Pollock 8

Webster 29, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 22

Winner 36, St. Thomas More 13

H.S. Volleyball
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 11-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

AA Section 3
Semifinal
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

A Section 3
Semifinal
Adrian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 22-25, 7-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-14

Minneota def. Canby, 25-7, 25-17, 25-11

College Volleyball
SMSU 3, Sioux Falls 0

Augustana 3, Wayne State 2

Northern State 3, Moorhead 0

Women’s College Soccer
USD 4, Oral Roberts 4 (*Willer-Hat Trick!)

Denver 2, SDSU 1

