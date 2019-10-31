Scoreboard Thursday, October 31st
H.S. Football
Class 9AA
Quarterfinal
Bon Homme 55, Jones County/White River 0
Deuel 44, Baltic 20
Lemmon/McIntosh 46, Hamlin 30
Viborg-Hurley 66, Platte-Geddes 20
Class 9A
Quarterfinal
Britton-Hecla 48, Burke 6
Canistota-Freeman 44, Wall 13
Gregory 28, Howard 22
Sully Buttes 22, Warner 14
Class 9B
Quarterfinal
Colman-Egan 52, Irene-Wakonda 0
Harding County 38, Kadoka Area 26
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Scotland 0
Class 11AAA
Quarterfinal
Brandon Valley 52, Rapid City Stevens 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24, Harrisburg 20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Watertown 14
Sioux Falls Washington 21, Sioux Falls Lincoln 6
Class 11AA
Quarterfinal
Brookings 52, Douglas 13
Huron 21, Yankton 6
Mitchell 35, Sturgis Brown 28
Pierre 103, Spearfish 0
Class 11A
Quarterfinal
Canton 50, Dakota Valley 6
Lennox 35, Madison 33
Tea Area 49, Tri-Valley 6
West Central 16, Dell Rapids 13
Class 11B
Quarterfinal
Bridgewater-Emery 33, Sioux Valley 0
McCook Central/Montrose 37, Mobridge-Pollock 8
Webster 29, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 22
Winner 36, St. Thomas More 13
H.S. Volleyball
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 11-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
AA Section 3
Semifinal
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
A Section 3
Semifinal
Adrian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 22-25, 7-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-14
Minneota def. Canby, 25-7, 25-17, 25-11
College Volleyball
SMSU 3, Sioux Falls 0
Augustana 3, Wayne State 2
Northern State 3, Moorhead 0
Women’s College Soccer
USD 4, Oral Roberts 4 (*Willer-Hat Trick!)
Denver 2, SDSU 1