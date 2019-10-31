Tea Has Experience To Defend Their State Title

Titans Open Playoffs With Tri-Valley

TEA, S.D. — The Class 11A playoffs look wide open, with defending champion Tea a threat to win their second consecutive title as they open the playoffs with Tri-Valley.

Though they lost a one point heartbreaker last week at Dell Rapids, the Titans have plenty of experience making postseason runs, reaching the championship in each of the last two years. Despite losing a lot of skill players, they had plenty back on the lines and defense, something they think can carry them a long way.