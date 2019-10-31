True Freshman Keaton Heide To Make First Start For SDSU At Missouri State

J'Bore Gibbs Out With Leg Injury

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s FCS Playoff hopes now lie with a true freshman quarterback as the Jackrabbits will start Keaton Heide this week at Missouri State and, possibly, for the rest of the season.

Regular starter J’Bore Gibbs suffered a leg injury during the first quarter of the Jacks 23-16 loss to NDSU last Saturday and was done for the game. The coaching staff has been coy about the severity of the injury, but has confirmed that Heide will start this Saturday at Missouri State, with junior Kanin Nelson serving as backup when they kick off at 2 PM.

Heide was thrust into the Bison game in the fourth quarter, and led a game tying 80 yard drive that he capped with a four yard touchdown run to tie the game. He went 2-3 for 27 yards, but also threw a key interception that led to NDSU’s game winning score.

Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says it’s on the staff to put the freshman in better positions to succeed.