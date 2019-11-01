5G Network Launching in Sioux Falls This Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Smartphones and other technology could be getting a lot faster with the help of the new 5G network that’s been installed throughout Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Senator John Thune announced on Friday that 5G use will begin later this month. Adding 5G is expected to create new innovations and ideas that will move the city forward. It will also change the economy by adding new jobs.

Each new network generation gives the consumer faster data, web browsing, and downloading speeds.

Mayor TenHaken and Senator Thune toured the 5G tower located on Phillips Avenue on Friday.

“Today’s a huge day in the history of our city. We’ve been working on this for about 18 months and to be one of the first twenty cities in the country to have a live and active 5G network is going to mean a lot for this city on innovation, on workforce development, business development and moving our city forward progressively in a technological fashion,” said TenHaken.

Right now, in testing it out, they are getting speeds of one gigabit per second. Experts say it’s unlike anything technology users have ever seen before.