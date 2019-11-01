Augustana Rolls In Exhibition Finale & First Home Game In Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men’s basketball team opened play at the Sanford Pentagon Friday night with an 88-58 victory over Concordia College in exhibition action. The contest was the first action for the Vikings on their new home floor of Heritage Court inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings shot a blistering-hot 57.1 percent from the field in the first half to open a 52-25 lead at intermission. Augustana racked up 20 assists in the game on 34-made baskets and totaled 40 points in the paint.

Michael Schaefer and Isaac Fink led the way with 14 points each while Adam Dykman and Matt Cartwright totaled 11 points and 10 points, respectively. The balanced scoring attack matched the minutes as nine Vikings played at least 11 minutes and all 17 players suited up saw at least four minutes.

The largest lead of the game came with 15:58 remaining in the second half with the Vikings holding a 66-28 lead before leveling on the final score of 88-58.

Jameson Bryan totaled a game-high seven assists while Dykman had seven rebounds. Fink had three steals, part of eight in the game for the Vikings, which helped lead to 31 points off turnovers.

Augustana completes its exhibition season 2-0 after earning a win over Cornell College earlier this week. The regular season gets underway Saturday, Nov. 9 against Arkansas-Monticello in Warrensburg, Missouri. The contest is part of the Opening Weekend Conference Challenge where the Vikings also play host Central Missouri on Nov. 10.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics