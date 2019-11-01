Authorities Dispose of Korean War Era Bazooka Found in Aberdeen Home

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Aberdeen Police say Halloween started with a bang this year after finding and disposing of a bazooka.

Police say they were conducting a welfare check on an elderly man when they came across what was later discovered to be a 60 MM M28A2 anti-tank heat rocket.

Police say a soldier returned home with the bazooka after serving in the Korean War.

The USAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded from Ellsworth Air Force Base and transported it to the city’s gun range and disposed of it by detention.

Police say eight surrounding homes were evacuated before their arrival.

No charges are expected.