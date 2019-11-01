BOLD Blanks Canby In Section 3A Championship

Lancers Fall 21-0

MARSHALL, MN — Despite holding the unbeaten BOLD Warrior offense in check, Canby couldn’t get anything going themselves in the Minnesota Section 3A Championship, falling 21-0 on Friday afternoon in Marshall. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

CORRECTION-In the show we stated that BOLD had won three consecutive section titles entering the game. They had only one last year’s championship entering today’s game, having appeared in the previous three