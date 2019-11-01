Changes May be Coming to Class “AA” and “AAA” Football

The mercy rule could be instituted in class "AA" and "AAA"

PIERRE, SD— If the mercy rule in South Dakota high school football wasn’t a discussion before, it surely is now.

Last night, the Pierre Governors defeated Spearfish 103-0 in their “AA” playoff game.

This margin of victory is the widest for any team this season.

“All of these kids, all 70 of these kids, they go out and work hard each and every day in practice and to expect them to go out on the football field, and not work hard would be wrong in our opinion,” said Brian Moser, Piere High School athletic director.

Class “AA” and “AAA” are the only classes in South Dakota High School Football to not have a mercy rule.

The playoff game between Pierre and Spearfish gave folks on social media 103 reasons why the rule should be in place.

“I think it’s something that needs to be looked at. Sometimes no matter how competitive both programs are, they’re just games that just get out of the realm that does need a mercy rule,” said Stephanie Ornelas, Spearfish High School athletic director.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association says in order to see a change in the rule it has to be proposed by the football advisory committee and voted on at an advisory meeting.

“We talked about that and we brought that up for discussion among the [athletic directors], and the coaches, and those that actually vote on the policy changes. Ultimately it’s just never been supported,” said Dr. John Krogstand, SDHSAA assistant executive director. “Anytime that discussion has been broached they’ve been unanimously opposed.”

The next meeting for the advisory committee is going to be after the football season concludes, and if a mercy rule is passed it could take effect at the start of next season.

Another possible change could be restructuring the classes of high school football in the state.

For instance, moving Pierre up to “AAA.”

But the SDHSAA says that the topic won’t be revisited until 2021.