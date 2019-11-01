City Accepting Pumpkins to Compost for Free

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This year, Sioux Falls is accepting pumpkins as part of their drop off program.

Both pumpkins and leaves can be taken to the landfill to be turned into compost, which will then be made available for people to pick up this spring.

Dropping off pumpkins and picking up compost is free. It’s all part of the city’s new recycling initiative.

“This is great for the environment because we want to be able to divert as much as we can away from the landfill. If we don’t have to bury it and put it in the landfill forever, you know, that’s a good thing,” said Public Works Communications Coordinator Jessica Sexe.

You can drop off pumpkins at 1015 East Chambers Street, just off of North Cliff Avenue, or at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Those drop off sites will be open through Sunday, November 24th.