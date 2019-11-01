Coyotes Corral Mavericks For 19th Straight Victory

USD Volleyball Wins 3-1

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



OMAHA, Nebraska — South Dakota volleyball responded after dropping the first set to power through and make it 19 straight wins following Friday’s 25-27, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14 Summit League win over Omaha at Baxter Arena.

The Coyotes, now 22-1 overall, remained unbeaten at 11-0 in the Summit League, but not without holding off a strong Omaha effort in front of 1,353 fans.

Sami Slaughter had 16 kills, Elizabeth Juhnke 13 and Madison Harms 11 for South Dakota’s offense, directed by sophomore setter Madison Jurgens with 45 assists.

Anne Rasmussen had 24 digs as four Coyotes registered double figures in digs defensively in the contest. Juhnke had 13, Jurgens 11 and Lolo Weideman 10.

The match was close throughout the first three sets as neither team led by more than a few points before the Coyotes ended set three on a service ace from freshman Brooklyn Bollweg .

A 7-0 run to close out set four allowed the Coyotes to close out the match.

Check back to goyotes.com for more from this game later.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics