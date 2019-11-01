No “Credible Threat” Found in West Central School Shooting Investigation

HARTFORD, S.D. – Minnehaha County authorities say there was no credible threat found after investigating a school shooting threat against West Central Schools.

Authorities began the investigation after a student stated on Facebook that they were going to “shoot up West Central.”

Authorities investigated the threat and say there was no information uncovered to indicate a credible threat.

Authorities presented the findings to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office and no criminal charges are being pressed.

Parents of students received an email on Thursday about the threat stating “all threats of this nature are taken very serious, and are thoroughly investigated.”

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to work with the West Central School District concerning the threat.