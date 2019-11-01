Over 1k Students Set to Perform in All State Chorus & Orchestra Concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Teen musicians from all over South Dakota gathered in Sioux Falls today to prepare for the All-State Chorus and Orchestra concert.

Talented high schoolers gathered in the Premier Center this afternoon to practice for their concert on November 2nd at 7 PM. The students were selected by their teachers and through an audition process to participate.

It’s an opportunity for those from smaller communities to perform in a large concert, which features a choir of more than one thousand students. Kaitlin Paulson, a junior from Yankton High School says “It’s cool knowing that all these students are coming together and all doing what they love and making beautiful things out of it.”

Tickets to the concert are available online at Ticket Master and at the premier center’s box office.

Prices range from 10 to 20 dollars for adults and students.