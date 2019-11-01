Pink or Blue? Some Gender Reveal Parties Take Dangerous Turn

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Gender reveal parties that were once considered private gatherings have become social media spectacles, sometimes with dangerous consequences.

The death of a 56-year-old Iowa woman this weekend highlights the extreme lengths some families go to advertise on social media that they’re expecting a boy or a girl.

Pamela Kreimeyer was killed instantly Saturday when a homemade device that was meant to spray colorful powder into the air instead exploded like a pipe bomb.

Other expecting couples have used guns and wild animals in gender reveal parties captured on video.

The use of homemade explosives is particularly concerning to state fire officials, who worry about one-upmanship and copycats who want to post their own announcement.