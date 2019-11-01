Pipestone Rallies Past Redwood Valley To Win Section 3AA Championship

Arrows Return To State With 26-21 Win

MARSHALL, MN — Though Redwood Valley won their regular season meeting 33-6, past playoff history suggested their Section 3AA Championship game would be much closer. The Arrows and Cardinals had met in the section playoffs in each of the last three years with all three games decided by three points or less.

And history did indeed repeat itself on Friday night in Marshall.

After spotting Redwood Valley the game’s first 14 points, the Arrows stormed back with a big second half, avenging last year’s 31-30 section final loss with a dramatic 26-21 victory to advance to the Minnesota State Tournament.

