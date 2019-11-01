Scoreboard Friday, November 1st

Scores for Friday, November 1, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST, 2019
H.S. Football
Minnesota
9-Man Section 3 Championship
Mountain Lake 28, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Section 3A Championship
BOLD 21, Canby 0

Section 3AA Championship
Pipestone 26, Redwood Valley 21

Section 2AAAA Championship
Hutchinson 28, Marshall 14

Iowa
2A First Round
Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7

1A First Round
West Sioux 42, Underwood 7

West Lyon 55, Osage 14

Treynor 21, Western Christian 10

College Volleyball
USD 3, Omaha 1 (*USD’s 19th Straight Win)

Denver 3, SDSU 1

Northwestern 3, Doane 0

Morningside 3, Mount Marty 0

Hastings 3, Dordt 0

Women’s College Soccer
MSU-Mankato 2, Augustana 1

SMSU 1, Winona State 0

Northern State 6, Crookston 1

Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 88, Concordia-Moorhead 58 (*Exhibition)

Dordt 86, Valley City State 76

Mayville State 81, Northwestern 57

Women’s College Basketball
Northwestern 89, Rochester 56

Dordt 95, Trinity Christian 56

