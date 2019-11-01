Scoreboard Friday, November 1st
H.S. Football
Minnesota
9-Man Section 3 Championship
Mountain Lake 28, Hills-Beaver Creek 6
Section 3A Championship
BOLD 21, Canby 0
Section 3AA Championship
Pipestone 26, Redwood Valley 21
Section 2AAAA Championship
Hutchinson 28, Marshall 14
Iowa
2A First Round
Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7
1A First Round
West Sioux 42, Underwood 7
West Lyon 55, Osage 14
Treynor 21, Western Christian 10
College Volleyball
USD 3, Omaha 1 (*USD’s 19th Straight Win)
Denver 3, SDSU 1
Northwestern 3, Doane 0
Morningside 3, Mount Marty 0
Hastings 3, Dordt 0
Women’s College Soccer
MSU-Mankato 2, Augustana 1
SMSU 1, Winona State 0
Northern State 6, Crookston 1
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 88, Concordia-Moorhead 58 (*Exhibition)
Dordt 86, Valley City State 76
Mayville State 81, Northwestern 57
Women’s College Basketball
Northwestern 89, Rochester 56
Dordt 95, Trinity Christian 56