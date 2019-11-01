Stoesz Powers Mountain Lake Past Hills-Beaver Creek In Section Final

Wolverines End Patriots Season For Third Straight Year, Win 28-6

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MARSHALL, MN — For the third straight year Mountain Lake has put an end to Hills-Beaver Creek’s season.

Abraham Stoesz ran for three touchdowns and picked off a pass on defense to lead the Wolverines to a 28-6 win in the Minnesota 9-Man Section 3 Championship.

This is also the third time in four years that the Patriots have lost in the section title game.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!