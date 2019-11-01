West Sioux Puts On A Show In Playoff Opener With Matt Campbell In Attendance

Iowa State Coach Sees Prized Recruit Hunter Dekkers Lead 42-7 Victory Over Underwood

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



HAWARDEN, IA — Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell made the 218 mile trek from Ames to Hawarden to watch his prize recruit, West Sioux quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

Chances are he liked what he saw in the Falcons 42-7 victory over Underwood in the first round of Iowa’s 1A State Football Playoffs.

Dekkers passed for 335 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score. His top target, Kade Lynott, ran for a touchdown and hauled in 179 yards receiving and another score. Our reigning Athlete of the Week is now just 170 yards away from the single season Iowa state record.

The Falcons will host Treynor next week in the quarterfinals.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!