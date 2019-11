5th-Ranked Red Raiders Rout Briar Cliff

Northwestern Wins On Road 38-7

SIOUX CITY, IA — Tyson Kooima went 25-32 for 286 yards and three touchdowns to lead 5th ranked Northwestern to a 38-7 win at Briar Cliff on Saturday in Sioux City.

The Red Raiders improve to 8-0 and host Hastings next Saturday at 1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!