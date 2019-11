Jackson County Central Runs Through Fairmont To Win Section 3AAA Title

Huskies Win 36–12

JANESVILLE, MN — Jackson County Central ran for 347 yards to power past Fairmont 36-12 in the Minnesota Section 3AAA Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies advance to State for the first time since 2016.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!