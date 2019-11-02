NAIA BASKETBALL CLASSIC: Ranked Dakota Wesleyan Teams Whip Dakota State

7th-Ranked Tiger Women Win 94-74, 6th-Ranked Men Prevail 80-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Dakota Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball team are each ranked inside the NAIA’s top ten.

They showed why at the NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday against rival Dakota State.

Kynedi Cheeseman had a game-high 23 points, with Makaela Karst and Sarah Carr each adding 17 points, to lead the 7th-ranked Tigers to a 94-74 victory. The 6th-ranked DWU men followed that up with an 80-62 victory over the Trojans keyed by 29 points from Ty Hoglund and 25 from Nick Harden.

Josh McGreal led the Trojan men with 15 points and Morgan Koepsell paced the DSU women with 18.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!