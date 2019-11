NAIA CLASSIC: Mount Marty Sweeps Presentation

Women Win 70-53 Followed By 90-54 Men’s Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Mount Marty Lancers opened the 4th NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon with a sweep of Presentation. The Lancer women beat the Saints 70-53 in the first game followed by their men prevailing 90-54 on Saturday afternoon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!