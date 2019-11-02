One Dead After Head-on Collision in Roberts County

BROWNS VALLEY, S.D. – (From the S.D. Department of Public Safety) One person died and three others were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash south of Browns Valley.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2012 Toyota RAV4 was southbound on Valley Avenue traveling around a curve when it drifted across the center and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Kenworth W900 semi-truck.

The Toyota went into the west ditch and rolled. The 35-year-old female driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three passengers, ages 36, 27 and 20, sustained life-threatening injuries. Two of the passengers were transported to Sioux Falls and the other to Fargo, N.D. Seatbelt use by the three passengers is under investigation.

The 37-year-old male driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.