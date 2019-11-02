Roosevelt High School’s Band Combines Music And Technology

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Roosevelt High School’s marching band lit up the field during their performances this year… literally. They had a creative way to use LED lights.

Roosevelt High School freshman Brock Kruger knows, his band’s had a good year.

“We’ve placed first in some of them, we’ve place third and fourth in someone them. It’s all about getting out there and having fun and doing your best out there,” he says.

One of the reasons why? They’ve made history by using LED lights in their performance.

“No one has done this before, and Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota did it, and we were super excited about it, the kids loved it, the students loved it, and it was just a lot of fun. I know the crowds loved it,” says father Gavin Wigg.

Band members wear fanny packs with circuit board and batteries. Then, they Velcro lights to shirts. They call their performance this year “Night Skies”. They surprise the spectators with their gadgets, and the crowd appreciates the spectacle.

“Real interesting to hear the reactions just even out in the community, because I mentioned to a lot of people, you know, if you see the Roosevelt band, then that’s I’m the guy that helped put that led light show together, and I’ve been really surprised at how many people have commented that they’ve seen it, and thought it was a great show, and were proud of what Roosevelt has been able to do this year,” says tech expert Will Bushee.

“The crowd went crazy, and that was really exciting to see because the crown doesn’t usually go crazy for the band,” says Wigg.

For Brock, the lights are pretty cool. But, they’re just a small part of the package.

“You found your friends and they all help you. You may have go through rough times and everything, but you get through it and everybody is there to help each other and you have a great time,” he says.

Just one example of kids right here in Sioux Falls pushing boundaries.

The band’s had a stellar year filled with top finishes. They were third at the Omaha invitational.