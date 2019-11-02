Valley City State Spoils Dakota State’s Home Finale

Trojans Fall 30-18

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MADISON, S.D. — Valley City State spoiled the final home game of 2019 for the Dakota State football team, defeating the Trojans 30-18 on Saturday afternoon in Madison in NAIA college football action. The Trojans fall to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in North Star Athletic Association play. They’ll conclude the regular season next Saturday in Aberdeen against in-state rival Presentation at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!