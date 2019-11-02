Valley City State Spoils Dakota State’s Home Finale

Trojans Fall 30-18
Zach Borg,

MADISON, S.D.  —  Valley City State spoiled the final home game of 2019 for the Dakota State football team, defeating the Trojans 30-18 on Saturday afternoon in Madison in NAIA college football action.  The Trojans fall to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in North Star Athletic Association play.  They’ll conclude the regular season next Saturday in Aberdeen against in-state rival Presentation at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

