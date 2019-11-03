Band Together 605 Uses Music to Raise Money for Storm Relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – What could you do in 27 days? The crew at Band Together 605 put together a concert benefit to help tornado and flood victims in the Sioux Falls area in just 27 days.

The event was Sunday night at The District in Sioux Falls from 5 to 10.

The benefit had live music, a raffle, food, drinks, and t-shirts.

Throughout the night five bands played and over 120 items were raffled off.

The event was put on by Katie Mouw with the help from about 10 volunteers.

Mouw said, “Just wanted to help. It’s the holiday season we’re going into the winter months, there is anxiety with just those in general so to have a house that’s need of repair and the extra costs that are added. Just adds a lot of stress to families and we didn’t want that to happen.”

All Proceeds go to the Disaster Relief Fund at the Sioux Falls Community Foundation. Mouw says more than 90 households need help.