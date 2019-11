GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 (11-3-19)

Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From The Week In Prep & College Football!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With playoff football in full swing across South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota the curtain came down on several prep teams seasons during week ten. Click on the video viewer to check out some of the best sights, sounds and moments in local prep and college football in Gridiron Greatness!