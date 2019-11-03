NAIA BASKETBALL CLASSIC: Dakota Wesleyan Caps Off Dominant GPAC Weekend By Sweeping Presentation

6th-Ranked Men Win 95-62, 7th-Ranked Women Roll 73-33

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senior Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) climbed to fourth on the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball all-time scoring list with 2,071 career points, as DWU handled Presentation College, 95-62 Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the early moments, Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) got a basket to go plus a foul. He made the ensuing free throw to convert the old-fashioned three-point play and give DWU a 7-4 lead.

With just over 13 minutes to play in the half, the Saints (0-2) pulled within a basket. But the Tigers (2-0) extended their lead back to five points following a Hoglund 3-pointer. Hoglund knocked down another shot from downtown to give the Tigers their first double-digit lead of the night at 21-10.

Midway through the half, the Saint pulled within seven points. But Samuel McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) nailed a 3-point shot to push the lead back to double digits.

Coming out of a timeout, freshman Sawyer Schultz (Emery, S.D.) joined the scoring with a 3-point basket of his own to help the Tigers hold a 46-32 lead at halftime.

The second half spelled much of the same for DWU as Harden came out with a quick basket followed by a Hoglund 3-pointer. Harden and Tyson Smiley (Omaha, Neb.) continued the 10-0 run to begin the half for DWU as they held a 56-32 lead after two minutes of play in the second half.

The scoring slowed down midway through the second half as Tristan Teichmeier (Sioux Falls, S.D.) made a layup. That was the only scoring for two minutes of game time, until Mason Larson (Langford, S.D.) made a free throw.

With under five minutes to play, Ace Zorr (Harrisburg, S.D.) snagged an offensive rebound and put the layup back up. On the next offensive possession, Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.) knocked down a jumper that helped DWU hold its’ large lead en route to a 33-point victory.

Hoglund led all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while Smiley added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Harden chipped in 16 points and two assists. DWU shot 52.2 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range.

The Tigers battle No. 25 Dordt University at 8 p.m. on Nov. 13 in Sioux Center, Iowa.

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After outscoring their opponent in every quarter, the No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team cruised past Presentation College, 73-33 Sunday at Heritage Court at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Saints (1-2) jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead. But the lead was short-lived as Kaylee Kirk (Balaton, Minn.) connected on a shot to hand DWU its’ first lead of the game, 4-3.

Moments later with the score tied at eight, freshman Kelsey Valencia (Atwater, Calif.) found nothing but net on a 3-point attempt. Following a Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) free throw, the Tigers (3-0) took a 12-10 lead into the second stanza.

After four minutes of play in the second quarter, Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) buried a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a double-digit lead. DWU finished the half on a 10-0 run that was capped off by a Mattie Reiner (Tripp, S.D.) basket to give the Tigers a 35-15 lead at half.

The Tigers picked up in the second half where they left off in the first with a 14-0 run that was highlighted by a Jessica Mieras (Sioux Falls, S.D.) and Carr 3-point baskets. Cheeseman joined the 3-point scoring as she sank her shot from behind the arc to give DWU a 54-21 advantage after three quarters.

Cheeseman, Carr and Kirk kicked off the final period with baskets to extend the lead. Later in the same quarter, freshman Payton Morgan (Mitchell, S.D.) knocked down a 3-point shot to help cushion the Tiger lead down the stretch and end the weekend with a win.

Carr led the team with 15 points and three rebounds, as Cheeseman chipped in 14 points and three assists. Mieras came off the bench and tallied 13 points and six rebounds. DWU shot 42.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Tigers take the court next versus No. 5 Dordt University at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 in Sioux Center, Iowa.

-Recaps Courtesy DWU Athletics