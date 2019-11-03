NAIA BASKETBALL CLASSIC: Mount Marty Finishes Perfect Week With Sweep Of Dakota State

Lancer Men Win 65-51, Women Edge Trojans 81-77

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It was a perfect weekend at the NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon for the Mount Marty basketball programs.

Karlee McKinney scored 19 points and Dakota State-transfer Jamie Tebben added 15 to lead the Lancer women to an 81-77 victory over Dakota State in the first game of the NAIA Classic on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

The men followed with a 65-51 victory over the Trojans thanks to a game high 24 points from Chris King.

The Lancer men and women each went 2-0 on the weekend after sweeping Presentation yesterday.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!