NAMI Sioux Falls Hosts 5th Annual Dancing With The Stars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There were plenty of cheers and smiles at last night’s 5th annual Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars fundraiser, and one NAMI board member says this event has changed in the last five years.

“From ground zero to the 5th year is amazing because it has changed so much. Every year is something different and this fifth year is completely different than the last four,” said NAMI Board Member Jennifer Miklos.

The dancing couples get a lot of the attention, but NAMI wants to emphasize the real drive behind this event.

Board Member Martin Eller said, “So many people are affected by mental illness. Today it’s still a stigma people may not want to be associated with it. This kind of shines a light on it saying it’s okay.”

This fundraiser is something that help NAMI provide services to people for free.

“We raise enough money throughout the year that none of the services we offer to people in the community that need their services come at any cost at all,” said NAMI Board Member Karon Gubbrud. “Everything is provided at no cost.”

Overall, the night is about bringing awareness to Mental Health and being entertained by some dancing.

Event Planner Loghin Welch said, “Favorite part is really bringing awareness to what mental health is in our community, and realizing that it’s actually a bigger problem than what we think it is. Also, to see months on months on months of practice going into these dances get shown off on one stage.”