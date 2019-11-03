Terror 29’s First Halloween Was A Hit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – You may remember a certain haunted house new to Sioux Falls this year– featured in a Someone You Should Know. They say their first season was a hit.

Zac Tenneboe, owner of Terror 29, says more people came then even he expected. He says the haunted house got incredible reviews. He tried to make his attraction different than others by adding a fun house and ball pit– and his efforts payed off.

Tennebow says he thinks what really set his attraction apart were the special effects.

“Being a magician I took a lot of the magic elements from a magic trick and incorporated it into a haunted house, so it’s not actually magic tricks that you see in there, but you see actors appear and disappear, different things like that,” he says.

Profits from this year’s attraction will go toward making next year’s house even scarier.