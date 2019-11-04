$20.6M Not Enough for Downtown Sioux Falls Parking Ramp

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – $20.6 million doesn’t seem to be enough to cover the cost of the new downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp. Mayor Paul TenHaken is asking for an additional $1.5 million.

The initial seven-story parking ramp project was supposed to anchor an additional eight stories of commercial building space. But the initial budget seems to be exhausted.

The city is now looking to add an additional $1.5 million from public parking user fees. This isn’t the first time more funding has been requested.

In 2018, $1.2 million was allocated to the parking ramp budget. This latest request has a few council members asking questions.

“We have yet to get the answers to exactly what that money is going to be used for. So, there is a group of us on the council who are going to be asking specifics on this before we go ahead to make sure we aren’t giving a blank check to the administration,” said Councilor Theresa Stehly.

The city council will vote on the parking ramp resolution on Tuesday. They need five votes for approval. In the event of a tie, Mayor Paul TenHaken will have the deciding vote.