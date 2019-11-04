Augie Women Beat Morris in Exhibition 91-56

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota Morris 91-56 in an exhibition game that saw all 17 players dressed get in on the action Monday night inside the Elmen Center.

The Vikings had three players finish with double-digit points led by Vishe’ Rabb with 18. Lauren Sees with 13 and four assists while Abby Hora had 10 points. The game was the first appearance for the freshman Sees.

Augustana led for 39:48 of the game and scored 31 points off 24 turnovers. The Vikings also cashed in 48 points from the paint. Augie pushed a 55-31 halftime lead to a 76-43 lead after three-quarters of action.

The Vikings had their largest lead at 37 points in the fourth quarter before ending with a final score of 91-65.

Redshirt freshman Aislinn Duffy chipped in with nine points, senior Hana Metoxen finished with seven points and Camryn Hay recorded six points and 2 assists.

Augustana starts its regular season when it travels to Kirksville, Missouri, on Nov. 16 to take on Truman State at 11 a.m. The Vikings make their regular-season home debut on Nov. 19, hosting Midland at 7 p.m. inside the Elmen Center.