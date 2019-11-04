Authorities Release Names in Fatal Four-Vehicle Crash Near Beresford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have released the names of those in a fatal four-vehicle crash north of Beresford last week.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, five miles from Beresford. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi-truck heading south lost a tire, which rolled into the northbound lanes.

The tire hit a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup which then crossed the median into oncoming traffic, hitting a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van. The van crossed the median and rolled onto the northbound lanes. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup became involved in the crash when it swerved to miss the van.

The driver of the van, 29-year-old Brenton Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the van, 29-year-old Carl Bruening, was wearing a seatbelt and received serious non-life threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram, Timothy Honaker, Jr. also received minor injuries.

The 29-year-old driver of the semi and the 61-year-old driver of the Silverado pickup were not injured.

Northbound lanes were closed for nearly three hours while authorities investigated.