Catholics Pray for Rhines as He Faces Execution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-While Rhines is awaiting his execution, people at St. Joseph’s Cathedral gathered to give the case to God.

Even though the death penalty is legal in South Dakota, not everyone agrees with the law.

In August 2019 Pope Francis changed the church’s official stance on the issue. He said, “The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.” This supported why Catholics prayed for Rhine’s soul, and those who have suffered at his hands.

Christopher Motz, the executive director of the South Dakota Catholic Conference says, “The Catholic Church stands firmly for a culture of life. Which means it recognizes the dignity of all human beings from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death.”

The prayer vigil took place from 1 until 2 o’clock this afternoon in the Cathedral’s Sacred Heart Chapel.