Death Penalty Protesters Gather Outside State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Protesters gathered outside the Penitentiary to oppose the death penalty.

The group held a prayer vigil ahead of the scheduled execution time. Most of those people say they want to see an alternative to the death penalty. They believe that only God has the right to determine the length of a person’s life.

Prayers were sent out to all of the people who are currently on death row, specifically here in South Dakota.

“Especially when you meet the guys on death row. We have almost 3,000 in this country that are on death row, 3,000 of our citizens and so it hurts, it’s painful but that’s another reason why we pray,” said Denny Davis with South Dakotans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

The prayer vigil outside the prison recognized both Rhines and Donnivan Schaeffer, the victim in the fatal 1992 stabbing.