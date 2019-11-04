Girl, Man Killed in Crash Near Scotland

SCOTLAND, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old girl and adult male were killed when the car in which they were riding was struck at an intersection near Scotland.

The patrol says the 72-year-old man driving the car missed a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck at Highways 46 and 25 Friday. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities say a 64-year-old man sitting in the front passenger seat was killed. The girl was in the backseat and was thrown from the vehicle.

The 26-year-old man driving the pickup suffered minor injuries.