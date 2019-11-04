Man Arrested in Connection with Weekend Burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The suspect in connection with multiple burglaries over the weekend is behind bars.

Police say The Cake Lady, Donovan’s Hobby and Scuba, and a Shop N Cart were all burglarized over the weekend. Based on surveillance video, police were able to connect the burglaries together and sent out a description of the suspect.

A patrolling officer saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking on 57th Street near Quail Run.

Police say the officer confronted the suspect and that he originally gave the officer a false name.

23-year-old Terry L. Price was arrested for false impersonation and later charged with three counts of burglary.