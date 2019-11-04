One Killed, One Injured in One-Vehicle Crash Near Oelrichs

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A one-vehicle crash in southwest South Dakota on Sunday has left one person dead and another injured.

Authorities say a 2007 Buick LaCrosse was westbound on Highway 18 when the vehicle went onto the shoulder and the driver lost control. The vehicle went across the westbound lanes, into the median and tipped over.

A 49-year-female, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 47-year-old male received minor injuries. Authorities are still unsure if he was also wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified at this time.

The names of the two are not being released pending family notification.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.