Out and About with Kali Trautman: Week of November 4, 2019

Career inspiration and hot cocoa for a good cause – what more can you ask for on a cold, dreary start to the week here in South Dakota? Well, you can ask for a lot more and probably find it in this week’s list of events throughout the region. Kali Trautman with The Event Company offers details on what’s happening!

Thursday, November 7 – Hey Sioux Falls, The Orpheum Theater, Sioux Falls, SD

FREE

Hey Sioux Falls is an event for anyone that has a vested interest in the Sioux Falls startup community. At the event, six local entrepreneurs will receive awards for building great businesses or pushing the Sioux Falls entrepreneurial community forward. Awards that will be distributed include New Startup, Growth Startup, Startup Champion, Small Business, Corporate Innovator and Social Impact. You won’t want to miss this dynamic awards show celebrating all of the great things about the Sioux Falls business community!

Friday, November 8 – Leadercast Women Sioux Falls, The District, Sioux Falls, SD

$100

At Leadercast Women 2019, attendees will be emboldened to take courage in their daily lives, whether it be in the workplace or at home. At this one-day leadership event, nine leading women will share their inspirational stories of courage while also teaching us steps to enable change in our lives and become empowered leaders.

Friday, November 8 & Saturday, November 9 – Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, SD

$5

Quality Artisans & Crafters from all around the Midwest make up the fastest growing Arts & Crafts show in SD! With over 100,000 sq ft of shopping, 280+ exhibitors, food trucks and fun, you’re sure to find gifts for everyone on your shopping list at the Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show. November 8th, 2019 from 12pm(Noon)-8pm and November 9th, 2019 from 9am-5pm at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Building. Cost is only $5, children 12 and under free.

Saturday, November 9 – Coffee & Cocoa Crawl, Downtown Aberdeen, Aberdeen, SD

$10 for adults / $8 for kids

Join us for the 2nd Annual Coffee & Cocoa Crawl! All tickets include a coffee mug and coffee & cocoa samples from participating businesses. Complete every stop, and turn in your map checklist for a chance to win a gift card from one of the participating businesses! Multiple drawings will be done! All proceeds from this event will be used to purchase items for local programs, including the Salvation Army Angel Tree & the Humane Society. To participate, sign up at pinnedworkshop.com/events or in store.

Saturday, November 9 – Sioux Falls YogaFest, Sioux Falls Convention Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Be a part of the first ever YogaFest in Sioux Falls! Various studios from Sioux Falls will be offering classes throughout the day. Attendees will choose four – 50 minutes classes out of a possible ten options. The first session will begin at 9am and the last session begins at 1:00pm. At 12:15 pm attendees will have the option of attending a lunch and learn session with keynote speakers from Think 3D. The final class from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm will be an all attendee class with all instructors. At this class one lucky person will be the winner of our grand prize drawing (must be present to win). Between classes or during your down time, you will be able to visit with various vendors of the yoga and health industry.