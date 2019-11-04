South Dakota Executes Inmate Charles Rhines for Fatal 1992 Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Death Row Inmate Charles Russell Rhines has died by lethal injection.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirmed that at approximately 7:35 p.m., Charles Russell Rhines was given lethal injections to end his life.

Rhines’ time of death was marked at 7:39 p.m.

Attorney General Ravnsborg released the following statement:

Today I would like to remember Donnivan Scahefer, the victim who was brutally murdered by the killer who met justice earlier. Donnivan was an intelligent man set to graduate from Western Dakota Tech Donnivan was an award-winning archer who loved hunting and fishing Donnivan was funny, kind and a hard worker, prepared to start a career with a telephone installation company. Donnivan was engaged to be married with a great life ahead of him and, if he was with us today, he would be looking forward to his 50th birthday and looking at all the things his life had produced. Words cannot express the sorrow I feel for the fact that Donnivan was killed but I am glad we were finally able to get justice for him today. I am hopeful that this day is an opportunity for the family to move forward and now, that this phase is over, they can continue to heal. May God Bless Donnivan and his family.

PREVIOUS STORY

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied all three of South Dakota Death Row Inmate Charles Rhines’ appeals, clearing the way for his execution.

Rhines asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block his execution. He argued that the jury that sentenced him to death had an anti-gay bias. He also argued that the state hasn’t allowed him to be examined for cognitive and psychiatric impairments.

Rhines argued that the pentobarbital to be used in his execution doesn’t meet the “ultra-short-acting” standard for lethal injection drugs in effect at the time of his conviction.

Rhines was to die by lethal injection at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Rhines, 63, was sentenced to the death penalty in 1993. He was convicted of killing a 22-year-old doughnut shop employee who interrupted him during a burglary in 1992.