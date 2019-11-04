South Dakota Says Rhines’ Execution May Be Delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota officials say the scheduled execution of a man who killed a co-worker at a doughnut shop may be delayed as they await action from the U.S. Supreme Court on three appeals.

Charles Russell Rhines was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 1:30 p.m. Monday for the 1992 slaying of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer in Rapid City.

But the state attorney general’s office said it won’t carry out the execution before the Supreme Court is heard.

Rhines is arguing that the state’s choice of drug doesn’t act quickly enough. He’s also arguing that the jurors in his case gave him the death penalty because he is gay – an argument the high court previously rejected. And he’s arguing he hasn’t been given access to experts to be examined for cognitive and psychiatric impairments.