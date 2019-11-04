South Dakota Supreme Court Denies Rhines’ Appeal

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court has denied the appeal of death row inmate Charles Rhines.

The state’s Second Circuit denied the preliminary injunction request last week. Rhines’ defense appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court but the justices denied that Monday morning, according to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Rhines has now appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Death Row inmate Charles Rhines is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Rhines, 63, was sentenced to the death penalty in 1993.

He was convicted of killing a 22-year-old doughnut shop employee who interrupted him during a burglary in 1992.

Rhines has filed multiple appeals of his sentence, the most recent filed Friday.

Rhines has also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block his execution. He argues that the jury that sentenced him to death had an anti-gay bias. He also argues that the state hasn’t allowed him to be examined for cognitive and psychiatric impairments.

Rhines has also argues that the pentobarbital to be used in his execution doesn’t meet the “ultra-short-acting” standard for lethal injection drugs in effect at the time of his conviction.