St. Mary’s Excited to Play at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Gaels of St. Mary’s will make their first ever appearance in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night against Wisconsin. Both teams made the NCAA tournament last year and the Gaels are lead by All-American Jordan Ford who’s on the pre-season Naismith watch list. Head coach Randy Bennett is one of only 8 active coaches with 400 wins so he’s played in plenty of venues with his team. So the fact that he’s impressed with the Pentagon and excited for the game along with Ford should really say something about big-time basketball in South Dakota.

Randy Bennett, St. Mary’s Head Coach: “It’s a well kept secret because I’d heard about it but I really hadn’t heard how nice it was. So we got here and it’s cool because the people here care so much about basketball, this event, this facility. So you don’t see that very often. So our first reaction was this place is big-time…”

Jordan Frord, St. Mary’s All-American Senior Guard: “It really reminds me of our home court back in Moraga. It only seats about 3,000 which is kind of like ours so we’re really excited to play here…”

It will be a homecoming for Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft who played at Roosevelt and then at Wisconsin before coaching at SDSU.