U.S. Supreme Court Denies Rhines’ Three Appeals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The U.S. Supreme Court has denied all three of South Dakota Death Row Inmate Charles Rhines’ appeals.

Rhines asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block his execution. He argued that the jury that sentenced him to death had an anti-gay bias. He also argued that the state hasn’t allowed him to be examined for cognitive and psychiatric impairments.

Rhines argued that the pentobarbital to be used in his execution doesn’t meet the “ultra-short-acting” standard for lethal injection drugs in effect at the time of his conviction.

Rhines was to die by lethal injection at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Rhines, 63, was sentenced to the death penalty in 1993.

He was convicted of killing a 22-year-old doughnut shop employee who interrupted him during a burglary in 1992.

Rhines has filed multiple appeals of his sentence, the most recent filed Friday.